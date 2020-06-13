UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Reported COVID-19 Cases In Yemen Too Low Given 'Alarming' 24% Death Rate - UN

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Number of Reported COVID-19 Cases in Yemen Too Low Given 'Alarming' 24% Death Rate - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The United Nations believes the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yemen does not reflect the actual severity of the outbreak in that country given the alarming 24 percent COVID-19-related fatality rate, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Yemen has so far reported 591 novel coronavirus cases and 136 COVID-19-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

"The [UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] notes that these numbers are not representative of the true severity of the outbreak," Dujarric said. "Yemen's health system does not have adequate capacity to test all suspected cases.

All indications point to the rapid spread of the virus across Yemen. The case fatality rate observed is alarmingly high - 24 percent."

Dujarric noted the COVID-19 death toll in Yemen is about four times higher than the fatality rate worldwide.

While humanitarian actors do all they can to assist Yemen combat the outbreak, they lack the funding needed to continue running existing programs.

"More than 30 of the 41 UN-supported programs in Yemen will close in the coming weeks if additional funds are not secured," Dujarric said.

The United Nations is calling on all donors to urgently fulfill their pledges made at the conference earlier in the month and consider increasing support, Dujarric added.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

32 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.