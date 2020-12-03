Number of Returned Karabakh Refugees Passes 27,000 - Russian Military

More than 27,000 people displaced by hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan have returned to Karabakh since a peace deal was reached last month, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) More than 27,000 people displaced by hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan have returned to Karabakh since a peace deal was reached last month, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Civilians continue to return to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. Another 1,168 people came back in the past 24 hours.

More than 27,000 refugees have so far returned home with the help of Russian peacekeepers," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

The spokesman said the ceasefire was holding along the entire line of separation. Russian bomb squads continued to search Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert for unexploded ordnances, he added. Seventeen explosive objects were found and destroyed over the past day.