Number of Revealed Corruption Crimes in Russia Rises 2 Years in Row - Prosecutor

The number of revealed corruption crimes in Russia has been growing for the second year in a row, "kickbacks" in procurement have almost doubled, bribes have increased by 11 percent, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting in the Federation Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The number of revealed corruption crimes in Russia has been growing for the second year in a row, "kickbacks" in procurement have almost doubled, bribes have increased by 11 percent, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting in the Federation Council.

"For the second year in a row, the number of detected corruption crimes has been growing. Last year, 31,000 of such actions were registered. The number of crimes committed by organized groups increased by 17 percent, 'kickbacks' in procurement by 74 percent, and bribery by 11 percent," Krasnov said.

These figures represent the purposeful and coordinated work of all law enforcement agencies to identify such crimes, he stressed.