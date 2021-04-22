Number of Russian Diplomats in Prague to Equal Number of Czechs in Moscow - Kulhanek

The composition of the Russian embassy in Prague will be reduced to a level of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Thursday

"Yesterday I told the [Russian] ambassador [Alexander Zmeyevsky] that if the Czech diplomats are not returned to Moscow, we will reduce the composition of the Russian Embassy in Prague to this level. Since the Russian side did not react to our demand, we decided to start implementing this decision.

According to Article 11 of the Vienna Convention, we decided to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Prague by the same number as the Czech Embassy in Moscow. The Russian side has time for the departure of diplomats until the end of May," Kulhanek said.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, 27 diplomats and 67 technical workers remain at the Russian Embassy in Prague, and five diplomats and 19 technical employees work at the Czech Embassy in Moscow.