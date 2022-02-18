UrduPoint.com

Number Of Russian Troops Around Ukraine Now 149,000: Kyiv

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Number of Russian troops around Ukraine now 149,000: Kyiv

Ukraine's defence minister said Friday that the number of Russian forces around his former Soviet republic has reached 149,000

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's defence minister said Friday that the number of Russian forces around his former Soviet republic has reached 149,000.

"We are watching the divisions of the Russian troops, which number 129,000. And put together with naval and air components, this figure reaches 149,000," Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament.

