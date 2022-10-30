UrduPoint.com

Number Of Russians Who Died In Seoul Stampede Reaches 3 - Russian Embassy To Sputnik

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The number of Russians who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital has reached three, the Russian Embassy in Seoul told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A total of three citizens of the Russian Federation died. The last person to die was the one who was considered injured. She was located by her relatives. She died at the hospital," an embassy representative said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian embassy told Sputnik that two Russian women died and one Russian woman remained hospitalized following the deadly stampede.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the emergency headquarters released an updated death toll from the stampede on Sunday, saying that 151 people (97 women and 54 men) died and another 82 were injured.

There are 19 foreigners among the dead, mostly from Southeast Asia, but also China, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Norway, according to the emergency headquarters.

