Open Menu

Number Of S. Korea's Farming Households Falls Below 1 Mln For 1st Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Number of S. Korea's farming households falls below 1 mln for 1st time

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The number of farming households in South Korea fell below 1 million for the first time last year, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The number of farming families slipped 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 999,000 in December 2023, according to Statistics Korea.

The figure declined below 1 million for the first time since relevant data began to be compiled in 1949. It had about 10,000 households in margin of error.

The farming households had been on the decline in recent years as the rapidly aging population encouraged more farmers to quit farming.

The proportion of farming households to the country's total households stood at 4.6 percent in December last year, down 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

The population of farming families retreated 3.5 percent to 2,089,000 in the cited period, accounting for 4.0 percent of the total population.

Of the total farming family members, the highest share of 36.7 percent was those in their 70s or older, followed by those in their 60s with 30.7 percent and those in their 50s with 14.9 percent each.

Related Topics

South Korea December Family From Share Million

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From World