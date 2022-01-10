Number of Security Officials Killed in Riots in Kazakhstan Rises to 17 - Interior Ministry

The number of security officials killed as a result of the unrest in Kazakhstan has increased to 17, the interior ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The number of security officials killed as a result of the unrest in Kazakhstan has increased to 17, the interior ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"There are already 17 people," the authority said.