Number Of Security Officials Killed In Riots In Kazakhstan Rises To 17 - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Number of Security Officials Killed in Riots in Kazakhstan Rises to 17 - Interior Ministry

The number of security officials killed as a result of the unrest in Kazakhstan has increased to 17, the interior ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The number of security officials killed as a result of the unrest in Kazakhstan has increased to 17, the interior ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"There are already 17 people," the authority said.

