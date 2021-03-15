UrduPoint.com
Number Of Serbians Applying For Scholarships In Russia Grows - Russian Center In Belgrade

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Number of Serbians Applying for Scholarships in Russia Grows - Russian Center in Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Applications from Serbia to Russian universities on government scholarships are on the increase, Olga Golubeva, the head of the educational programs department in Russian House, the Russian center of science and culture in Belgrade, told Sputnik.

In 2021 the Russian government allocated 18,000 state-funded scholarships to foreign students wishing to study in Russia. The programs covers all civic faculties at 741 Russian universities.

"The number of applicants is rising every year as well as the quota volume allocated to Serbia. If in 2015 there were about 80 places, today there are 122.

This number is planned to be increased in the future because foreign student quotas are rising all over the world," Golubeva said.

She added that Russian House in Belgrade has registered 236 applications, mentioning that although this is a good result given the pandemic, the number could be higher.

To apply, candidates have to fill in an application on education-in-russia.com, where applicants attach their educational documents and medical certificates. Students can apply for bachelor's and master's degrees as well as postgraduate studies.

