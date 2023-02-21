UrduPoint.com

Number Of Servers For DDoS Attacks On Russia Increased By 45% In 2022 - Cybersecurity Firm

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Number of Servers for DDoS Attacks on Russia Increased by 45% in 2022 - Cybersecurity Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The number of command and control servers located in Russia and used for DDoS attacks on the country increased by 45% in 2022, and the number of targets of these attacks doubled compared to 2021, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The number of command and control servers identified in the Russian Federation, used by hackers to control botnets that carry out DDoS attacks, increased by 45% in a year, and the number of targets of these attacks doubled compared to 2021," the company said.

Moreover, in mid-2022, Kaspersky Lab registered a rise in attacks on its so-called honeypots, or decoys for hackers, from Russian IP addresses.

Besides, the number of unique devices that were carrying out attacks grew by 40% compared to the same period in 2021. However, by the end of 2022, the situation changed and the figures returned to the level registered at the beginning of the year.

Russian cybersecurity services provider Rostelecom-Solar, in turn, said that in late March, hackers understood that external internet traffic could be cut off and their DDoS-attacks became less dangerous. Thus, they resorted to using proxy servers inside Russia, and by April-May, a total of half a million people were involved in such attacks.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Company Traffic Same March From Million

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

27 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

27 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

24 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.