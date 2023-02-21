Number of Servers for DDoS Attacks on Russia Increased by 45% in 2022 - Cybersecurity Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The number of command and control servers located in Russia and used for DDoS attacks on the country increased by 45% in 2022, and the number of targets of these attacks doubled compared to 2021, Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The number of command and control servers identified in the Russian Federation, used by hackers to control botnets that carry out DDoS attacks, increased by 45% in a year, and the number of targets of these attacks doubled compared to 2021," the company said.

Moreover, in mid-2022, Kaspersky Lab registered a rise in attacks on its so-called honeypots, or decoys for hackers, from Russian IP addresses.

Besides, the number of unique devices that were carrying out attacks grew by 40% compared to the same period in 2021. However, by the end of 2022, the situation changed and the figures returned to the level registered at the beginning of the year.

Russian cybersecurity services provider Rostelecom-Solar, in turn, said that in late March, hackers understood that external internet traffic could be cut off and their DDoS-attacks became less dangerous. Thus, they resorted to using proxy servers inside Russia, and by April-May, a total of half a million people were involved in such attacks.