Number Of Sexual Crimes In Spain Increased By Third In 2021 - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 10:17 PM

The number of sexual crimes in Spain increased by 33% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the report for 2021 on crimes against sexual freedom, published by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday

"In recent years, the trend has shown a consistent growth pattern, which declined during 2020 due to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the growth resumed in 2021," the report reads.

The total number of registered victims was 16,986, including 14,608 women and 2,340 men. The number of women who suffered sexual crimes is 35% more than in 2020.

Almost half of the victims were minors, the report added.

