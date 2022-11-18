Number of Starving People in World Increased by 60Mln Between 2013-2019 - FAO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The so-called hunger zone in the world grew by 60 million people between 2013-2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem of hunger and made it difficult to combat it, the director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Liaison Office with Russia, Oleg Kobyakov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, he said that the world food crisis had begun long before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The general trend in these years is that even until 2020, before the start of the pandemic, when the crisis was not felt to that extent, the hunger zone expanded annually by about 10 million people, and from 2013 to 2019 it increased by 60 million people," Kobyakov said.

He added that in 2017 when the world's population was 7.5 billion, the number of hungry people in the world reached 680 million.

At the same time, the pandemic has exacerbated the global hunger situation and the number of hungry people has increased, Kobyakov noted.