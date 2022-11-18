UrduPoint.com

Number Of Starving People In World Increased By 60Mln Between 2013-2019 - FAO

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Number of Starving People in World Increased by 60Mln Between 2013-2019 - FAO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The so-called hunger zone in the world grew by 60 million people between 2013-2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem of hunger and made it difficult to combat it, the director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Liaison Office with Russia, Oleg Kobyakov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, he said that the world food crisis had begun long before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The general trend in these years is that even until 2020, before the start of the pandemic, when the crisis was not felt to that extent, the hunger zone expanded annually by about 10 million people, and from 2013 to 2019 it increased by 60 million people," Kobyakov said.

He added that in 2017 when the world's population was 7.5 billion, the number of hungry people in the world reached 680 million.

At the same time, the pandemic has exacerbated the global hunger situation and the number of hungry people has increased, Kobyakov noted.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Agriculture Same 2017 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

12 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

12 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.