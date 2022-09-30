Number of Suicides in US Up in 2021 After Two-Year Decline - Report

The number of suicides in the United States rose in 2021, ending the downward trend of the previous two years, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which was distributed in the US media on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The number of suicides in the United States rose in 2021, ending the downward trend of the previous two years, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which was distributed in the US media on Friday.

The increase was largely driven by suicides among men. Males aged 15 to 24 showed the greatest increase, the report said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) said that "while this new provisional data is concerning, the data shows that fewer people died by suicide in 2021 than in 2018.

The White House announced in July the expansion of psychological support measures for children and adolescents amid an unprecedented crisis in the mental health of young Americans. Among the main problems in children and adolescents were depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. As a first step, $300 million was allocated to expand mental health care in schools.

According to statistics cited by US officials, over 40% of teenagers constantly experience sadness and hopelessness, and more than 50% of parents worry about the mental state of their children.