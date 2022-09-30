UrduPoint.com

Number Of Suicides In US Up In 2021 After Two-Year Decline - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Number of Suicides in US Up in 2021 After Two-Year Decline - Report

The number of suicides in the United States rose in 2021, ending the downward trend of the previous two years, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which was distributed in the US media on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The number of suicides in the United States rose in 2021, ending the downward trend of the previous two years, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which was distributed in the US media on Friday.

The increase was largely driven by suicides among men. Males aged 15 to 24 showed the greatest increase, the report said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) said that "while this new provisional data is concerning, the data shows that fewer people died by suicide in 2021 than in 2018.

"

The White House announced in July the expansion of psychological support measures for children and adolescents amid an unprecedented crisis in the mental health of young Americans. Among the main problems in children and adolescents were depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. As a first step, $300 million was allocated to expand mental health care in schools.

According to statistics cited by US officials, over 40% of teenagers constantly experience sadness and hopelessness, and more than 50% of parents worry about the mental state of their children.

Related Topics

White House Died Suicide Young United States July 2018 Media Million Sad Depression

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Putin Has No Plans to Visit Russia's ..

Kremlin Says Putin Has No Plans to Visit Russia's New Regions Yet But Will Do It ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Decree on Facilitated Admission of For ..

Putin Signs Decree on Facilitated Admission of Foreign Contract Servicemen to Ci ..

8 minutes ago
 Blinken to Travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru Next We ..

Blinken to Travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru Next Week - State Dept.

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Subject Status of Russia's New Region ..

Kremlin Says Subject Status of Russia's New Regions to Be Determined in Future

8 minutes ago
 Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality ..

Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality, says CCRI director

23 minutes ago
 Govt providing best healthcare facilities with pri ..

Govt providing best healthcare facilities with private partnership: CM

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.