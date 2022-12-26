Number of Suspected North Korean Drones Trespasses Across Inter-Korean Border - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A number of droned believed to belong to North Korea has trespasses across the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean military.

South Korea detected multiple "unidentified objects," presumably drones, in border areas of the Gyeonggi province from 01:25 GMT, which trespassed the Military Demarcation Line. In response, Seoul deployed fighter jets, choppers and other assets to shoot them down.

Civilian flights have been temporarily suspended, the news agency added.