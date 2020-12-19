UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Syrian Refugees In Lebanon Living Below Poverty Line Rose By 34% In 2020 - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:45 AM

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below Poverty Line Rose by 34% in 2020 - UN

The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon living below the poverty line has increased from 55 percent in 2019 to 89 percent this year, following a cycle of consecutive crises in the host country, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon living below the poverty line has increased from 55 percent in 2019 to 89 percent this year, following a cycle of consecutive crises in the host country, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Friday.

"One of the most concerning indicators of the impact of the compounded crises Syrian refugees have been facing in Lebanon is the sharp increase in the proportion of households living under the extreme poverty line, reaching a staggering 89 percent in 2020, up from 55 percent only a year before," the release said.

WFP explained that the economic downturn, steep inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut explosions have pushed Syrian refugees sinking further into poverty.

Refugees now live on less than approximately $203 per person per month - less than half the minimum wage in Lebanon.

In addition, vulnerable families are now accumulating more debt than ever, with an 18 percent increase in an average debt in 2020 among surveyed Syrian refugees. Furthermore, half of the refugee population was found to be food insecure, compared to 28 percent at the same time in 2019.

Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, with an estimated 1.5 million Syrians residing in the country.

Related Topics

World Syria Beirut Same Lebanon 2019 2020 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

5 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

5 minutes ago

US blacklists Chinese companies including chip gia ..

5 minutes ago

'See a nice game': Latest Qatar World Cup venue la ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.