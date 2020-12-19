Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below Poverty Line Rose by 34% in 2020 - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon living below the poverty line has increased from 55 percent in 2019 to 89 percent this year, following a cycle of consecutive crises in the host country, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Friday.

"One of the most concerning indicators of the impact of the compounded crises Syrian refugees have been facing in Lebanon is the sharp increase in the proportion of households living under the extreme poverty line, reaching a staggering 89 percent in 2020, up from 55 percent only a year before," the release said.

WFP explained that the economic downturn, steep inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut explosions have pushed Syrian refugees sinking further into poverty.

Refugees now live on less than approximately $203 per person per month - less than half the minimum wage in Lebanon.

In addition, vulnerable families are now accumulating more debt than ever, with an 18 percent increase in an average debt in 2020 among surveyed Syrian refugees. Furthermore, half of the refugee population was found to be food insecure, compared to 28 percent at the same time in 2019.

Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, with an estimated 1.5 million Syrians residing in the country.