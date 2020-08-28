Number of Syrians Returning Home From Lebanon Doubled After Beirut Blast- Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAYDET-YABUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) YABUS, Syria, August 28 (Sputnik) - The number of refugees who returned to Syria from Lebanon in August, when a deadly blast hit the port of Beirut, doubled compared to July, an official with the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation told reporters on Friday.

"Over August, there were twice as many Syrian refugees [returning] from Lebanon than over the previous month. So far, 3,227 people have left [Lebanon]," Ruzal Akhmedzyanov, the head of the refugee checkpoint at the Syrian-Lebanese border near the Jaydet-Yabus settlement, said.

He noted that many of those Syrian citizens who returned home in August had lost their jobs in Beirut after the blast.

The official added that the work at the checkpoint was adjusted to the safety requirements introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, all citizens arriving in Syria are required to test for COVID-19. If they test positive, they receive medical assistance.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut on August 4 destroyed half of the city's buildings, killing over 170 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port was the reason behind the blast.