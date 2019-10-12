Number of Terrorist Attacks Rose Across Syria Amid Turkish Offensive - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Terrorist attacks intensified all around Syria amid Turkey's recently launched military operation in the northeast of the country, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"Against the background of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in the northeast of Syria, illegal armed groups have intensified their activities in other regions of the Syrian Arab Republic," Bakin said, as quoted by the center's statement.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Wednesday, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara sees the SDF as affiliated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.