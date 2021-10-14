Number of Those Injured in Archery Attack in Norway Climbs to Three - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The number of those injured in the deadly archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg was revised to three, the police informed on Thursday.

Previously, five people were reported killed and two others injured

"This figure has now been revised up to three. The last injured came to the ambulance station himself," the Southeast Police Department said, as quoted by the ABC Nyheter newspaper.