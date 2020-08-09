Number of Those Injured in Beirut Unrest Rises to 490 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The number of those injured in Saturday's clashes between protesters and security forces in Beirut has climbed to 490, Lebanon's Al-Manar channel reported, citing the emergency medical services.

Previously, the Lebanese Red Cross reported about 238 injured people.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters blaming the authorities for Tuesday's blast in the Beirut port, demanding the government's resignation and social reforms.

During the unrest, the protesters have stormed the buildings of four ministries and the Association of Banks. A member of the Lebanese security forces died in the clashes.

A shock wave from the explosion of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored unsafely for six years in a Beirut port warehouse, tore through half of the city on Tuesday, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000 others. Dozens are still missing.