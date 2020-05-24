UrduPoint.com
Number Of Those Injured In Earthquake In Southwestern Iran Reaches 16 - Medical Service

Umer Jamshaid Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of those injured in an earthquake in southwestern Iran has increased to 16, the country's emergency medical service said on Sunday.

"One person has been treated on the spot, other 15 have been sent to medical centers," the medical service said in a statement, adding that everyone has received medical aid and all patients have already been discharged.

All patients are said to have gotten injured while trying to flee the earthquake.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred earlier in the day, at 09:11 GMT, with its epicenter located 9.3 miles off the city of Gachsaran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

