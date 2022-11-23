Number of Those Injured in Jerusalem Blast Rises to 18 - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The number of people injured as a result of an explosion near the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning has increased to 18, Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said.

"Two #terror attacks in #Jerusalem caused by explosions this morning leave 18 people injured, 2 seriously. Praying for a full recovery for all the victims." the official tweeted.

Earlier reports indicated that 10 people had been injured.

Another explosion hit a bus at the Central Bus Station, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli police have been studying different versions of the causes of the explosion, including a terrorist act, the report said.

The police said the first blast might have been caused by an explosive device placed in a bag near the bus, according to the newspaper.

A spokesman for the Israeli police, Mikhail Zingerman, told Sputnik that both explosions were possibly connected.

"Possibly, we are talking about the terrorist attacks connected with each other," Zingerman said.

Israel has experienced a wave of terrorism attacks in recent months. Last week, a stabbing rampage took place in the Shomron region in the West banks' north, killing three people and a car was exploded near an Israel Defense Forces post in the vicinity of the town of Mevo Dotan.