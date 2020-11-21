UrduPoint.com
Number Of Those Injured In Kabul Blasts Rises To 50 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Number of Those Injured in Kabul Blasts Rises to 50 - Reports

At least 50 people have been injured and eight have died after 23 rockets fell in different parts of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) At least 50 people have been injured and eight have died after 23 rockets fell in different parts of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that 31 people got wounded following the blasts.

The interior ministry confirmed that Kabul was hit by 23 rockets in the morning hours. The Iranian embassy in the Afghan capital said earlier in the day that one of the rockets landed on the diplomatic mission's territory.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

