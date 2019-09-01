UrduPoint.com
Number Of Those Injured In Texas Shootings Rises To 30 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The number of those injured in the shootings between the US cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, has risen to 30, media reported, citing police.

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and up to 20 others sustained injuries in the shootings on a highway connecting the US cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday.

According to CBS correspondent David Begnaud, 10 victims were shot in Midland and 20 others in Odessa.

The Midland Texas police department, meanwhile, tweeted that "the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa."

"There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," the police added.

