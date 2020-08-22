Number of Those Killed Due to Floods in Sudan Reaches 74 - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of victims of floods and heavy rains in Sudan has risen to 74, the country's Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that 23 people were killed due to the floods in Sudan.

"The number of those killed has reached 74," the ministry said in a statement, as cited by the Sudan Tribune news portal.

The ministry added that 17,063 houses were completely destroyed, while 25,562 others were partially destroyed.

The heavy rainy season in Sudan begins almost every year in June and lasts until October.