Number of Those Wiling to Join Contract Military Service Increased Significantly - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The number of those willing to joint the contract military service significantly increased, spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Friday.

"Currently, the number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily enlist in military service under a contract has also increased significantly. For their timely registration, the Defense Ministry expanded the network of selection points for the selection to military service under the contract and increased the number of instructors to work with candidates," Tsimlyansky said.