Number Of Those Willing To Join Contract Military Service Increased Significantly - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The number of those willing to joint the contract military service significantly increased, spokesman for the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said on Friday.

"Currently, the number of citizens who have decided to voluntarily enlist in military service under a contract has also increased significantly. For their timely registration, the defense ministry expanded the network of selection points for the selection to military service under the contract and increased the number of instructors to work with candidates," Tsimlyansky said.

The spokesman also said that that the recruitment work for the contract service was carried out in close cooperation with regional authorities.

He added that a common electronic database used to prevent cases of unjustified conscription has been established in a closed segment of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country last September amid the military operation in Ukraine that Moscow launched in February 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists, would be mobilized.

