Number Of Threats Against US Federal Agents After FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid 'Stunning' - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The number of threats reported against members of US Federal law enforcement following the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is "stunning," US Senator Dick Durbin said on Thursday.

"I asked today for a briefing from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on the question of the threats to our federal law enforcement, most recently since the Mar-a-Lago search," Durbin said during a press conference. "It's stunning, the number of threats that have been cataloged and indexed since the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago."

While the biggest threat to federal law enforcement remains international drug organizations, so-called "domestic violent extremists" are second on the list and on the rise, according to Durbin.

Such individuals include those "questioning government, questioning authority and threatening (law enforcement's) lives in the process," Durbin said.

Last month, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Trump has condemned the probe and raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

Trump's legal team and government prosecutors are currently arguing in court over review of the seized materials, with both sides requesting a different neutral "special master" to examine the case evidence.

