Number of Tourists in Antarctica Set to Double in 2019-2020 - Southern Ocean Coalition

The number of tourists who are expected to visit the planet's southernmost continent Antarctica in the 2019-2020 season is expected to double compared to the previous season and reach 80,000 people, Elena Zharkova, the Russian representative to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The number of tourists who are expected to visit the planet's southernmost continent Antarctica in the 2019-2020 season is expected to double compared to the previous season and reach 80,000 people, Elena Zharkova, the Russian representative to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, told Sputnik.

The data was presented at the 42nd Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting, which was held in Prague from July 1-11.

"Experts predict a sharp increase in tourist flow to Antarctica. During the 2018-2019 season, 40,000 people visited Antarctica, [while] in the 2019-2020 season, 80,000 are expected [to visit the region]," Zharkova said.

Zharkova added that people travel to the continent not only as part of organized tourist groups but on their own as well.

"Virtually untouched nature will not survive such an influx [of tourists]. It is necessary to adopt uniform rules of conduct in Antarctica," the Russian representative added.

Zharkova also warned that tourists can also have a damaging influence on the local wildlife, which may even lead to animals' death in some cases.

"Last year, a seal got scared; it ran to a cliff edge out of fear and fell to its death. Penguins are also disturbed by tourists who want to get good shots. Moreover, tourists crush birds' eggs," the representative explained.

The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition is a non-governmental organization, which strives to preserve ecosystems of the Southern Ocean and the Antarctic region.