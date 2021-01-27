Number of Tourists Who Visited Egypt in 2020 Lowest in More Than 20 Years - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The number of tourists who visited Egypt in 2020 amounted to 3.6 million people, and was the lowest in over 20 years, according to a report from the country's Tourism Ministry obtained by Sputnik.

"Overall, in 2020, Egypt received 3.

6 million tourists, revenues amounted to about $4 billion," the ministry said.

A total of 1.3 million tourists arrived in the country from July to December 2020 - after a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The year began for the industry quite successfully, the ministry said: in January 2020 alone, the country received 945,000 tourists, which exceeded the previous year's indicators by 9.7 percent.