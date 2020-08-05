Number of Turkish Citizens Injured in Beirut Blast Rises to 6 - Turkish Foreign Ministry

The number of Turkish citizens injured as a result of a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has risen to six, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The number of Turkish citizens injured as a result of a massive explosion that took place in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has risen to six, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said that two Turkish citizens suffered minor injuries following the powerful blast.

"The number of our citizens injured in the explosion in Lebanon has increased to six. Five of them were slightly injured, another citizen who underwent surgery is in good condition," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said that the death toll from the blast among Armenians had increased by three to six, while about 100 others were injured.

The powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing about 100 people and injuring over 4,000 others, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. The city's governor has said that half of the Beirut's buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was likely to have been caused by the detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored improperly in a warehouse for six years.

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning period for the victims of the tragedy starting on Wednesday.