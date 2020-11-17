Number of UK Children Under Investigation Over Links to Far-Right Groups Rising - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

An increasing number of children in the United Kingdom are being investigated by a government's counter-terrorism agency over their links with far-right groups that use video games and social media to recruit them, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) An increasing number of children in the United Kingdom are being investigated by a government's counter-terrorism agency over their links with far-right groups that use video games and social media to recruit them, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the television network, at least 682 children were referred in 2017-2018, compared with 131 in 2014-2015.

The figure, which the broadcaster said were disclosed by the Home Office through the freedom of information act, represents a more than five-fold increase and includes 24 children under the age of 10.

The official data also showed that the number of cases referred to the counter-terrorism program Channel over concerns about links to far-right extremism was similar to those linked to Islamic radicalization.