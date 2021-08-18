Number of UK Citizens Worried About Climate Change Rises From 63% to 85% Over Decade- Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Concern over climate change among the British public has grown by 22 percentage point to 85% since 2011, a fresh Ipsos MORI poll, conducted after a recent report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), showed on Wednesday.

In the report released on August 9, the IPCC said the global temperature had increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) over the past 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising. In a separate report, the IPCC also predicted that Arctic ice was likely to melt by 2050 due to rising temperatures.

"In line with record high figures measured in 2019, 85% say they are concerned about climate change. This has risen from nearer three in five (63%) a decade ago in 2011. Around half (48%) now register as 'very concerned.' Only one in eight (13%) say they are not very concerned," the survey results read.

Almost three in four respondents, 73%, said the effects of climate change could already be felt.

"Just over a decade ago this figure was nearer two in five (41%) in 2010.

One in five (22%) think we will start feeling the effects of climate change in the next ten years or longer, which has halved since 2010 (47%)," it added.

When asked if the British public would change their behavior to address the climate crisis, 32% said they would eat less meat, 31% would limit the use of central heating, and 22% would not fly as much ” thus 48%, 48% and 61%, respectively, said they would be unwilling to do those things.

"Opinion is divided on whether fellow Britons will start to cycle, walk or use public transport more often instead of driving (42% think they will be willing versus 37% unwilling)," the poll said.

Notably, the Scottish city of Glasgow will be hosting the COP26 Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12, gathering representatives from around 200 countries. The event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement, which aims at cutting carbon emissions and promoting a green transition.