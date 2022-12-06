Number of UK Smokers Dropped to Record Low of 13.3% in 2021 - Statistics Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of smoking people over 18 years old in the Unite Kingdom fell from 14.0% in 2020 to 13.3% in 2021 � a record low since the start of keeping record, according to a report released by the UK Office for National Statistics on Tuesday.

"In the UK, in 2021, 13.3% of people aged 18 years and over smoked cigarettes, which equates to around 6.6 million people in the population; this is the lowest proportion of current smokers since records started in 2011 based on our estimates from the Annual Population Survey," the report read.

For comparison, the figure stood at 20.2% in 2011, after which it started to decline significantly all across the UK.

In 2021, the highest smoking rate of 14.8% was registered in Scotland, followed by Wales with 14.1%. The proportion of smokers was 13.8% in Northern Ireland and 13% in England, according to the report.

The study also showed that 15.1% of men had smoked compared with 11.5% of women. This trend has been consistent since 2011, according to the statistics office.

As for the age groups, the highest rates of smokers, or 15.

8%, were registered among those aged 25-34, while the lowest rates of 8% were among people aged 65 and over.

At the same time, the most significant decrease in smoking people was registered among young people aged 18-24, with the proportion falling by 12.5% since 2011.

In 2021, smoking was more common among unemployed citizens and those without any qualifications, according to the report.

The statistics office also noted an increase in the number of people using e-cigarettes: 7.7% in 2021 compared to 6.4% in 2020.

Last year, the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) urged the government to consider raising the minimum age for cigarette sales from 18 to 21. A total of 63% of UK citizens supported the initiative, according to the APPG report. In addition, the population spoke in favor of other plans to overcome tobacco addiction in the country by 2030. Over 77% of residents agreed with the statement that cigarette manufacturers should be subject to additional duties that would allow the authorities to fund smoking cessation programs.