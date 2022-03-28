UrduPoint.com

Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving In EU Decreases - EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decreases - EU

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the European Union has decreased to about 50,000 people per day, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the European Union has decreased to about 50,000 people per day, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said that more than 3.8 million people had been forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's military operation, including 200,000 third-country nationals.

"The number (of Ukrainian refugees) that are coming to the EU right now is going down, its around 50,000 per day, at the peak it was 200,000," Johansson said on the sidelines of the EU extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk February Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM i ..

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

43 seconds ago
 Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek A ..

Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek Apology for Children's Abuse - ..

47 seconds ago
 US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Nort ..

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

5 minutes ago
 One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate ..

One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate incidents

5 minutes ago
 UN chief appeals for 'immediate humanitarian cease ..

UN chief appeals for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Ukraine war

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week t ..

Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week to Discuss Ukrainian Evacuees - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>