Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decreases - EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the European Union has decreased to about 50,000 people per day, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said that more than 3.8 million people had been forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's military operation, including 200,000 third-country nationals.

"The number (of Ukrainian refugees) that are coming to the EU right now is going down, its around 50,000 per day, at the peak it was 200,000," Johansson said on the sidelines of the EU extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.