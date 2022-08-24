Number of Ukrainian Refugees in Switzerland May Double by End of 2022 - Officials

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland may double to 120,000 by the end of the year, the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM, SEMIGRATION) said on Wednesday.

"SEMIGRATION experts estimate that from 85,000 up to120,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine will live in Switzerland by the end of the year (currently around 60,000). However, this forecast is still uncertain, as it depends on many factors," the department wrote on Twitter.

So far, Switzerland has granted over 62,000 Ukrainians S protection status, which provides collective protection to a specific group of individuals during a serious threat. It also gives people the right to residence and medical care for a year.

According to the SEM, about 10% of roughly 33,000 working-age Ukrainian refugees are currently engaged in professional activities in Switzerland.

Switzerland's budget for 2023 provides for a total of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.8 billion) for hosting Ukrainian refugees in the country.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The UN refugee agency has registered over 11 million border crossings from Ukraine since the start of hostilities. Up to 6 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe.