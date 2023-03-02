MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, said on Thursday.

Security forces are currently working throughout the Sushany territory in the Bryansk region, the official told local media, confirming that a sabotage and reconnaissance group from Ukraine is operating in the region.