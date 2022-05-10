Number of Ukrainians Who Arrived in Turkey Nears 100,000 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The number of Ukrainians who arrived in Turkey due to the situation in Ukraine has neared 100,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"This figure is approaching 100,000," Erdogan said in his address to the people following a cabinet meeting.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.