Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Protests Falls From 48% to 38% - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The number of Ukrainians who are ready to take part in protests fell from 48 percent to 38 percent over the past year, a survey by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed on Thursday.

"In December 2020, 38% of adult residents of Ukraine were ready to participate in protest actions. Compared to previous years, the level of readiness to participate in social protest actions has significantly decreased (by 10 percentage points compared to 2019)," the survey said.

According to the pollster, the share of people who are not ready to participate in any mass protests in 2020 increased to 57 percent compared to 2019, when there were 49 percent of such people.

Some of the respondents could not decide on a choice or refused to answer.

The survey was conducted among 2,001 residents of Ukraine in all regions, with the exception of the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev, by a telephone interview based on a random sample of mobile numbers from December 4-8, 2020. The statistical error does not exceed 2.4 percent.