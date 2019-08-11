UrduPoint.com
Number Of UN Staffers Killed In Benghazi Bomb Blast In Libya Rises To 3 - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:30 AM

Number of UN Staffers Killed in Benghazi Bomb Blast in Libya Rises to 3 - Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The number of UN employees who were killed in the car bomb explosion in the Libyan city of Benghazi has risen to three, UN Security Council President Joanna Wronecka said as the council gathered for a meeting in the wake of the deadly attack.

On Saturday, two people were reported to have been killed, with others sustaining injuries, after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a food market in the west of the city. Libyan lawmaker Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik that the blast targeted employees of the UN mission in Libya. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, later said that two UN employees were killed and three others were injured in the bombing.

"On behalf of the members of the Security Council I would like to condemn in the strongest terms the outrageous deadly and totally unacceptable attack on the United Nations that occurred today in Benghazi, Libya.

We understand that three United Nations staff were killed and other [UN employees were] injured," Wronecka, the Polish ambassador to the United Nations, said on Saturday.

The Security Council then observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims.

The Benghazi attack took place amid the UN-brokered Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted both by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord, two rival entities fighting for control over Libya.

