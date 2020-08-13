UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Unemployed People In Australia Exceeds 1Mln For 1st Time On Record - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Number of Unemployed People in Australia Exceeds 1Mln for 1st Time on Record - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of unemployed people in Australia has increased by some 16,000 between June and July, and has surpassed 1 million for the first time on record, head of the Labour Statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Bjorn Jarvis said on Thursday.

The unemployment in Australia is increasing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number of unemployed people rose by nearly 16,000 between June and July.

For the first time there were more than one million people out of work, available to work and actively looking for work," Jarvis said, as quoted by the ABS.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 748,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Australia has confirmed over 22,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 360 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Australia March June July Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

7 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

8 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

8 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

9 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.