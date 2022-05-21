Number of Unidentified Fever Cases in North Korea Surpasses 2.45 Million - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The number of new cases of unidentified fever in North Korea has risen by more than 219,030 within the past 24 hours to over 2,460,640, according to the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA)

On Saturday, KCNA cited the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters as saying that 281,350 recovered from the fever within the same period.

A total of 1,768,080 Korean residents have recovered and some 692,480 remain under medical treatment since late April. The death toll stands at 66.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) convened a meeting on the epidemic prevention capacities earlier on Saturday. North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guided the meeting.

KCNA cited the Political Bureau as telling the meeting that the spread of the epidemic is now stably curbed and controlled due to a declared switch "from the state epidemic prevention system to the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system" despite the rising number of new fever cases.

Nevertheless, Pyongyang intensified its anti-pandemic campaign to further decrease the number of fever cases, including such measures as intensive disinfection, enhancement of COVID-19 tests and treatment tactics, the introduction of Koryo medicines into the treatment, intensification of propaganda and education aimed at the epidemic prevention consciousness and responsibility, organization of emergency convoys to supply medicines, and the establishment of temporary mobile medicine service centers.

Last week, North Korea confirmed the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. At the same time, the country reports about the spread of the unidentified fever, which is not officially linked to COVID-19.