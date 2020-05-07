Number of US Adoptions From Ukraine Increased 'Noticeably' in 2019 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Adoptions of children by US families rom Ukraine increased significantly last year even though the overall number of adoptions declined, US Special Advisor for Children's Issues Michelle Bernier-Toth said during a press conference while presenting the State Department's annual report on inter-country adoption.

"This year's report shows a decline in the total number of inter-country adoptions by American families," Bernier-Toth told reporters on Wednesday. "At the same time some countries noticeably increased the number of inter-country adoptions to the United States. This list includes Ukraine, Liberia, Hungary and Colombia."

The number of approved adoptions from Ukraine in 2019 increased in by 50 to 249, the report said.

US consular officers abroad issued almost 3,000 visas to adopted children last year, the report added.