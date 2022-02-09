Number of US, Canadian, European Mercenaries Growing in DPR - Donetsk Militia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Foreign mercenaries from the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Canada have started arriving in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in greater numbers, prompting concern, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the DPR Militia, said on Wednesday.

"Speaking about (foreign) military instructors, as far as I know, they have a ban on being on the contact line, but they really exist here... But what worries me more is not the instructors, but the mercenaries who have begun to appear here in increasing numbers. This seems to be more terrifying," Basurin said on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Basurin said the mercenaries include citizens of the UK, US, Poland, and Canada, as well as Europeans sent mostly by British and American private companies.

The spokesman noted that the presence of foreign militants is proven by media coverage of foreign journalists showing that they are not members of the Ukrainian army.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Tensions have escalated in recent months as Kiev and the West have accused Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

"Here they (West, Ukraine) are pushing about the fact that Russia will invade Ukraine, ... although there were no signs of this invasion, the information background is being pumped up very strongly," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told the Valdai Discussion Club on Wednesday.

Russia has always pointed to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia's security, and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.