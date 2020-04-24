Number of US COVID-19 Deaths Surpasses 50,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States has surpassed 50,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States has surpassed 50,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Friday.

The US has confirmed 50,031 deaths and 870,468 cases overall so far, according to the university's data.

The US currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 192,000 deaths, according to the data.