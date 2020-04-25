Number of US COVID-19 Deaths Surpasses 51,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has surpassed 51,000 with total cases tally exceeding 890,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed.

The United States now has registered 51,017 fatalities and 890,524 cases overall, according to the data updated on Friday.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are almost 2.8 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and close to 196,000 deaths, according to the data.