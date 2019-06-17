Number of US Measles Cases Reaches 1,044 in Worst Outbreak Since 1992 - CDC

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The United States recorded 22 new cases of measles last week in what has become the worst outbreak of the disease since 1992, the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Monday.

"From January 1 to June 13, 2019, 1,044 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 28 states. This is an increase of 22 cases from the previous week," the report said.

The CDC explained this marks the greatest number of cases reported in the United States since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

Infections have reported in the US states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, according to the CDC.

New York, California, Pennsylvania and Washington are currently the states that CDC designated as having measles outbreaks, defined as three or more currently ongoing cases.