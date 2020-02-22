Number of US Service Members With Brain Trauma From Iran Attack Reaches 110 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The number of US service members diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) after an Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases has increased to 110, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"As of today, 110 service members have been diagnosed with mild TBI," the release said on Friday. "This is an increase of one service member since the previous report.

"

Of those service members diagnosed with TBI, 77 of them have now returned to duty, the release said.

On February 10, the Pentagon said the number of US servicemen diagnosed with TBI was at 109, an increase of 45 compared to a report in late January.

On January 8, Iran launched 16 missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad airbases in Iraq in response to a US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani five days earlier.