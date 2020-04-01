Number of US Service Members with COVID-19 Increases to 673 - Pentagon

The number of US service members testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 673 as of Tuesday morning, the Defense Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of US service members testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 673 as of Tuesday morning, the Defense Department said in a press release.

Thirty-one US service members are currently hospitalized because of the infection, 42 have recovered and one service member has died, according to data in the release.

Data in the release also showed that there is an overall total of 1,259 cases within the Defense Department counting civilian workers, dependents and contractors as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday that 100 US sailors on board the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 809,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world with more than 39,500 deaths registered and a total of 172,869 patients recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.