UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of US Service Members With COVID-19 Increases To 673 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:07 AM

Number of US Service Members with COVID-19 Increases to 673 - Pentagon

The number of US service members testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 673 as of Tuesday morning, the Defense Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of US service members testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 673 as of Tuesday morning, the Defense Department said in a press release.

Thirty-one US service members are currently hospitalized because of the infection, 42 have recovered and one service member has died, according to data in the release.

Data in the release also showed that there is an overall total of 1,259 cases within the Defense Department counting civilian workers, dependents and contractors as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday that 100 US sailors on board the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 809,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world with more than 39,500 deaths registered and a total of 172,869 patients recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

Related Topics

World Died San Francisco Theodore Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus; 100 discharged from quarantine center ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases rise to 128 as hotels, private h ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Channa to look after charge DHO Hyderab ..

10 minutes ago

Mauresmo fears 2020 tennis season is over

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.