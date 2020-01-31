UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of US Servicemen Diagnosed With Brain Trauma After Iran Attack Reaches 64 -Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:30 AM

Number of US Servicemen Diagnosed With Brain Trauma After Iran Attack Reaches 64 -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of US servicemen, who have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after the Iranian attack on US bases in Iraq, has increased to 64, the Department of Defense said.

Earlier this week, the Defense Department said 50 US troops had been diagnosed with TBI after Iran's ballistic missile attack on January 8 on two Iraqi bases that house US troops.

"As of today, 64 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, or TBI. 14 additional service members have been diagnosed with TBI since the previous report," the department said in a statement on late Thursday.

According to the Pentagon, 39 servicemen with TBI have already returned to duty.

"We'll continue to monitor them the rest of their lives, actually, and continue to provide whatever treatment is necessary. And we take great pride in the fact that these are our own and we're going to take care of them," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said, as quoted by the statement.

On January 8, Iran launched 16 missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad airbases in Iraq, following a US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Pentagon Iraq January Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

8 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

8 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

8 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

8 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.