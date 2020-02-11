UrduPoint.com
Number Of US Servicemen With Brain Trauma After Iran Attack Increases To 109 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The number of US servicemen who have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after Iran's ballistic missile attack on US bases in Iraq has increased to 109, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"As of today, 109 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, or mTBI, an increase of 45 since the previous report," the statement  said on Monday evening.

Of those, 76 service members, or nearly 70 percent, have returned to duty.

On January 8, Iran launched 16 missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad airbases in Iraq in response to a US airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani five days earlier.

